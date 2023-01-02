Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $167.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 192,157,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

