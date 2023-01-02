Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,647.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Almirall from €12.50 ($13.30) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Almirall from €13.50 ($14.36) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Almirall from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Price Performance

Almirall stock remained flat at $9.68 during trading hours on Monday. Almirall has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

