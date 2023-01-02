Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,837. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800 in the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 621,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 122,129 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

