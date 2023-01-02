Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 17,140 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 5.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $166,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.84. 49,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,349. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $416.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

