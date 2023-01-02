Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after buying an additional 214,860 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $149.65. 21,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $161.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.