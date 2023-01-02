Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $10.82 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $20.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $846.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,711. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $901.19 and its 200-day moving average is $857.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

