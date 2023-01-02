Alta Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. 34,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

