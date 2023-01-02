Alta Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,732. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

