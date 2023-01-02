Alta Capital Management LLC Has $37.91 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $473.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

