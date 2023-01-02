Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $266.84. 49,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.79. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

