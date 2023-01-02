Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

CDW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,862. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

