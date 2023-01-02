Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

