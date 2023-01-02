Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.19. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $424.64 million, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

