Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alteryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 930,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

