American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 2.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

