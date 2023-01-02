American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $33.90 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 6.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

