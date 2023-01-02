American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,303 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

