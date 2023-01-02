American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,351,708 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351,708 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of DigitalBridge Group worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

