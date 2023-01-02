American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,557,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

