American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.45 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

