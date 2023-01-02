American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 188.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

