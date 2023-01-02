American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $6.68 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
NYSE DE opened at $428.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
