American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

