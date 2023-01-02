American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.48 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.