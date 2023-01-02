American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,251 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

