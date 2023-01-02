American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.18 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.59 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

