American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,219 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 4.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

