American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $456.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

