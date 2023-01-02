American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $456.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

