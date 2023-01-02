American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 715 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 176,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

