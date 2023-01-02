American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 199,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.