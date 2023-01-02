American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PAVE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 299,941 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.