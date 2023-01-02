American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 3,073 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 462,387 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 112,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,605. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

