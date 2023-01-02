American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $52.57. 63,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,232. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

