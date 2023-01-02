American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE:ARL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ARL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

