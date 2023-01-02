Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and $3.14 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464075 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.02230361 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.37 or 0.29696083 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
