Amp (AMP) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $112.85 million and $3.11 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amp has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002953 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00465195 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.02929471 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.41 or 0.29767702 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
