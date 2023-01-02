Amp Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.19 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Amp has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $113.19 million and $3.17 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464556 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.92 or 0.02920504 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.41 or 0.29726828 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
