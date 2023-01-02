Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,274. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

