Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,314 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $62,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 660,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,274. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

