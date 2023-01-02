Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $157.25

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

