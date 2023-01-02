Ankr Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $154.38 million and $13.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00228647 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01568479 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,354,294.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.