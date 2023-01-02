Applied Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68.

