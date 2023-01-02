Applied Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $61,586,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,987,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,703,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.09 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.
