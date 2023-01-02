Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,774.09

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Arcblock has a market cap of $9.80 million and $246,774.09 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

