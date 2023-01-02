Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 29,301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

