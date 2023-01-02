Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Argan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $500.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 17.7% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

