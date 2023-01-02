Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 599.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

