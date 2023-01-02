Arweave One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.87 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $221.43 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00039682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,709.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00592319 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00250580 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
