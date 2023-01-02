Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Asana has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 55.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 291,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.