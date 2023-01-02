Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $126.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.63.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Ashland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

